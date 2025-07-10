The Franklin County Commission will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new EMS Station in Lanark Village on Friday.
Franklin county is in the process of building a new EMS building to serve as a base of operation for the Franklin County ambulance service on the eastern end of the county.
The building will be constructed by Oliver Sperry Renovation and Construction at a cost of just over a million dollars.
The project includes construction of a 2600 square foot building on a 2-acre lot at the corner of Oak Street and Spring Street, just west of the Lanark Village Fire Station.
The property was donated by the City of Carrabelle.
The building will include an office area, kitchen and break and bunk area for ambulance workers.
It will also include enclosed parking for the ambulances.
Once complete, the new permanent EMS station will replace the leased location currently used by the ambulance service in Carrabelle.
The project is being funded through a $600,000 grant and money from the Franklin County health care trust fund.
The groundbreaking ceremony will be held this Friday, July the 11th at 10:30 AM; it will be followed by a reception and open house at the Lanark Village Fire Station.
