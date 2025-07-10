Thursday, July 10, 2025

The Franklin County School District has been recognized by the Take Stock in Children Program for the work the schools do with underprivileged kids.

 

Take Stock in Children was founded in 1995 to combat the troubling dropout rate that plagued the public school system.

 

Take Stock in Children scholars are chosen in eighth or ninth grades through an application and selection process based upon financial need, academic achievement, good character, community involvement and maintaining a 2.0 grade point average.

 

When the student meets these requirements, they are awarded a two-year Florida Prepaid college tuition scholarship upon high school graduation.

 

Students are matched with a mentor and meet with them each week throughout high school.

 

The Franklin County School District not only won the Gold Award for the 2024-2025 school year but also the Luminary award which is given to programs which exceed Take Stock in Children’s targeted goals in areas involving mentoring, college success coach visits and college readiness.




