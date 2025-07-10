The
Franklin County School District has been recognized by the Take Stock in
Children Program for the work the schools do with underprivileged kids.
Take
Stock in Children was founded in 1995 to combat the troubling dropout rate that
plagued the public school system.
Take Stock in Children scholars are
chosen in eighth or ninth grades through an application and selection process
based upon financial need, academic achievement, good character, community
involvement and maintaining a 2.0 grade point average.
When the student meets these
requirements, they are awarded a two-year Florida Prepaid college tuition
scholarship upon high school graduation.
Students are matched with a mentor
and meet with them each week throughout high school.
The Franklin County School District not only won the
Gold Award for the 2024-2025 school year but also the Luminary award which is given to programs which exceed Take Stock in
Children’s targeted goals in areas involving mentoring, college success coach
visits and college readiness.
No comments:
Post a Comment