The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission certified a new state record spotted bass, caught in the Apalachicola River.
The 3.93-pound bass measured 18.25 inches in length.
It was caught by angler Joe Durden from Blountstown on the Apalachicola River during the Fifth Annual Liberty County Bulldog Booster Bass Tournament out of Bristol Landing.
Durden, an avid bass tournament fisherman, caught his spotted bass on a crankbait while using LiveScope technology.
After landing the fish, an FWC freshwater fisheries biologist met with Durden to discuss his catch and verify it was a spotted bass.
The previous spotted bass state record was 3.75 pounds, caught by angler Dow Gilmore on June 24, 1985, also on the Apalachicola River.
The Apalachicola River is one of Florida’s largest rivers and is home to two other black bass species: the Florida bass and the shoal bass.
The Apalachicola River is an exceptionally productive waterway that supports a thriving bass fishery along with outstanding populations of bream and catfish.
The 3.93-pound bass measured 18.25 inches in length.
It was caught by angler Joe Durden from Blountstown on the Apalachicola River during the Fifth Annual Liberty County Bulldog Booster Bass Tournament out of Bristol Landing.
Durden, an avid bass tournament fisherman, caught his spotted bass on a crankbait while using LiveScope technology.
After landing the fish, an FWC freshwater fisheries biologist met with Durden to discuss his catch and verify it was a spotted bass.
The previous spotted bass state record was 3.75 pounds, caught by angler Dow Gilmore on June 24, 1985, also on the Apalachicola River.
The Apalachicola River is one of Florida’s largest rivers and is home to two other black bass species: the Florida bass and the shoal bass.
The Apalachicola River is an exceptionally productive waterway that supports a thriving bass fishery along with outstanding populations of bream and catfish.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment