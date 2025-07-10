Happy Birthday, America! - The Monthly E-Newsletter from the City of Mexico Beach

Aging gracefully is having a senior moment and blaming it on the elevator music.
I’m not aging; I’m just becoming a vintage model.
Aging gracefully is just pretending you’re not as sore as you actually are.
Aging gracefully is like a fine cheese; you might be a bit moldy on the outside, but you’re still delicious.
Youth is the gift of nature, but age is a work of art.
Age is not how old you are but how many years of fun you’ve had.
Aging is the road that takes you to wisdom.
With age comes wisdom, but sometimes age comes alone.
At my age, “getting lucky” means finding my car in the parking lot.
Wrinkles are nature’s way of saying I’ve earned this.
