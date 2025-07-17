County commissioners have signed the annual state grant that helps fund our local emergency management office.
On Tuesday the board approved the State preparedness and assistance Grant which will provide nearly 106 thousand dollars to the EOC.
The money helps fund the emergency management office and helps fund salaries and communications.
The Emergency Management Office is Franklin County’s central response and information command during emergencies including hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires.
