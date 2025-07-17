The next time you are pulled over by the Florida Highway Patrol, try to console yourself by remembering that the trooper is driving one of the best-looking cruisers in the country.
The Florida Highway patrol recently won the nationwide annual "Best Looking Cruiser" Contest.
49 US States took part, and the winner was decided by popular vote.
It’s the Florida Highway Patrol’s third win in a row.
As winners, they were presented the Best-Looking Cruiser Award and will be featured on the cover of the American Association of State Troopers “America's Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2026” Wall Calendar.
Sales from that calendar benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.
