The “Whatever Floats Your Boat” Regatta will return to the FSU Coastal and Marine Lab in St. Theresa in September.
The Whatever floats your boat regatta challenges groups to build boats out of recycled materials and compete against other vessels.
Contestants can win prizes in a number of categories including the First boat to cross the finish line, the Most creative use of materials, the Titanic Award for the most spectacular failure and the People's Choice award.
The regatta attracts families, students, researchers, and local businesses, fostering community engagement and awareness about marine ecosystems
The regatta will be held on Saturday, September the 27th.
I you want to take part, you should register soon - All boats must be registered by September 5th.
You can get more information about the event at the FSU Coastal and Marine Lab website at https://marinelab.fsu.edu.
https://marinelab.fsu.edu/outreach-and-education/regatta/
