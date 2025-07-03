Thursday, July 3, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Coastal Cabin and Coastal Cabin’s Harbor Market bring the essence of the seaside right into your home with its vast collection of gifts and décor. Whether you're after a bit of nostalgia or going all-in on a nautical theme, their handpicked selection is sure to please.


From candles that smell like ocean breezes to unique sea-inspired jewelry, they have a little something for everyone. Their antique finds add timeless charm, while themed decorations offer something to suit every taste, giving any space a personal touch. With fun and educational stuff for kids too, Coastal Cabin and Coastal Cabin’s Harbor Market are your one-stop-shop for all things coastal, full of unique ideas to refresh your home and gift-giving game.

Go visit them soon!

𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗻

408 Reid Ave, Port St Joe, FL

𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗻’𝘀 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁

106 Reid Ave. Port St Joe, FL

𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧


As one of the top full-service independent agencies in the Southeast United States, Acentria Insurance offers personal, business, health and life insurance to ensure that you have the protection you need, no matter what comes your way. They aim to grow in excellence every day so you feel prepared, protected and enveloped by a team that knows you personally. Through dedicated service, Acentria Insurance strives to earn your trust so that they may be your Dedicated Resource for All Things Insurance.


Safeguard what matters through comprehensive insurance services – and a dedicated team that works for you, get started today!


𝗔𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲

317 Williams Ave, Port St Joe, FL

(850) 227-1900

https://acentria.com


For over 70 years Deseret has helped supply safe and nutritious food to stores and pantries across the nation. Their commitment to innovative and responsible agricultural practices has made Deseret one of the most successful multiple-use agricultural operations in the country.


Through years of hard work and careful stewardship, their land has been made commercially productive for beef cattle, citrus, and timber. Deseret’s landscape is a mosaic of pastures, wetlands, and woodlands. Deseret's regional office is in Wewahitchka and the Ranches own 52.4 PCT. of Gulf County's 356,000 acres. Deseret Ranch is one of Florida’s vital working lands that is managed at no cost to the taxpayer and is instead a substantial contributor to the local tax base.


To find out more visit https://www.agreserves.com

 

Deseret Cattle & Timber

6900 HWY 22

Wewahitchka, FL 32456

https://www.agreserves.com

