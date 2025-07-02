Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Wakulla County is seeking two people to serve on the county’s Industrial Development Authority

The IDA was created for financing and refinancing projects for public purposes, and for the fostering economic development in Wakulla County. 

 

To be eligible to serve, members must live and vote in Wakulla County.

 

Interested applicants should e-mail a letter explaining their interest along with a resume no later than July 31st. 

 

E-mails should go to Ashley Rowland-Yost at ayost@mywakulla.com




