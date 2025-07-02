Wakulla County is
seeking two people to serve on the county’s Industrial Development
Authority.
The IDA was created for
financing and refinancing projects for public purposes, and for the fostering
economic development in Wakulla County.
To be eligible to serve, members
must live and vote in Wakulla County.
Interested applicants should e-mail a letter
explaining their interest along with a resume no later than July 31st.
E-mails should go to Ashley
Rowland-Yost at ayost@mywakulla.com.
