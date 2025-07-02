The Gulf Council is trying to get a better understanding of what’s happening with Hogfish in the Gulf and they are hoping that fishermen will help them out.
The Council believes active fishermen may notice trends or interesting things happening in the Gulf that the scientists and managers may not be aware of yet.
For that reason, they have created an on-line fishermen feedback tool where fishermen can provide their information.
A scientific stock assessment of hogfish will begin this summer and the information provided through the Fisherman Feedback Tool will help to inform scientists and managers as they formulate a current understanding of the hogfish stock.
Responses are due by 5:00 PM, on July 21st.
You can find the Fisherman’s feedback tool for red grouper at gulfcouncil.org.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSemxNq2H1oQMp20ZG7fNORECGCsasV-ygTSa8odvDpuhRGzCw/viewform?pli=1
