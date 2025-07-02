Franklin county Commissioners have scheduled their budget workshops for the summer.
The board agreed to hold its first budget workshop on Thursday, July 24th at 9 AM; it will focus on county departments and constitutional offices.
The board has also set aside Friday, July 25th starting at 9 AM in case they need more time to discuss the budget.
The budget workshops give commissioners a chance to hear from department heads to see what major capital projects like equipment purchases that might come up during the next budget year.
As has been the case over the past few years, the county is asking that all budget requests be kept to the minimum needed so that departments can operate while still providing the same level of services.
