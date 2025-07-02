Franklin County commissioners have approved their designees to the Value Adjustment Board.
The Value Adjustment Board hears petitions from taxpayers regarding their tax assessments and homestead issues.
By law the board is made up of two county commissioners, one school board member, one local property owner and a local business owner.
Last week, county commissioners returned commissioner Ottis Amison to the board and added commissioner Ricky Jones.
Amison will serve as chairperson of the Value adjustment Board.
The citizen member will be Mason Bean from St. George Island.
The Franklin County School Board will have to name a member of its own as well as a member from the business community.
The Value Adjustment Board hears petitions from taxpayers regarding their tax assessments and homestead issues.
By law the board is made up of two county commissioners, one school board member, one local property owner and a local business owner.
Last week, county commissioners returned commissioner Ottis Amison to the board and added commissioner Ricky Jones.
Amison will serve as chairperson of the Value adjustment Board.
The citizen member will be Mason Bean from St. George Island.
The Franklin County School Board will have to name a member of its own as well as a member from the business community.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment