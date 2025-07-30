Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Stephen Teekell is a professional photographer and visual storyteller, dedicated to capturing life's most precious moments with authenticity and artistry.


Based in Port St. Joe, FL, Stephen specializes in candid and documentary-style photography, capturing your most cherished moments against the stunning backdrops of Mexico Beach, Cape San Blas, Indian Pass, and Panama City Beach. Whether it’s family portraits, a maternity shoot, or romantic wedding photography, Stephen’s keen eye and unique style bring your stories to life.


Stephen Teekell specializes in much more than just family, maternity, and wedding photography. Whatever your photography needs, Stephen is ready to help bring your vision to life. Reach out today to discuss your project!



Stephen Teekell

Port St. Joe, FL

stphotos21@gmail.com

(325) 899-2440

www.stephenteekellphotography.com

Aqua Force is the top choice for pressure washing services in Northwest Florida, proudly serving Bay, Franklin, Gulf, and Washington counties. Their expert team specializes in pressure washing, soft washing, roof and gutter cleaning to tackle those stubborn mildew and lichen buildups that can detract from your property's appearance. With Aqua Force, you can trust that they will restore your roof and surfaces to like-new condition, enhancing curb appeal and extending the life of your investment.


Contact them today to experience the Aqua Force difference and keep your home or business looking its best!


Aqua Force

850-381-1527

AquaForceFL@gmail.com

Www.gettheforce.com

Precision Stoneworks is your go-to partner for transforming spaces with stunning surfaces!


Specializing in cabinets, countertops, sinks, and tiles, they cater to homeowners, builders, and contractors alike. Their expertise spans residential, multi-family, and commercial projects, ensuring they can handle any size or scope. Whether you're renovating a kitchen, bathroom, or any other room, the right materials are crucial, and Precision Stoneworks simplifies the selection and purchasing process for you. Their team ensures smooth design and installation, tailored to your needs and budget. They also excel in high-volume stone fabrication and cabinet solutions, perfect for apartments, condominiums, and other commercial spaces.


Visit their Port St. Joe Showroom and start bringing your vision to life!

Delivering Surfaces Worthy Of Beautiful Homes


Precision Stoneworks

Port St. Joe Showroom: 301 Reid Ave, Port St Joe, FL

850) 234-3868

https://precisionstoneworks.com


