Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

The Friends of St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge group, founded in 2007, plays a vital role in supporting the St. Vincent Island National Wildlife Refuge by fostering a deeper connection between people and nature.
Their mission focuses on promoting environmental education, recreational activities, and an enriched understanding of the island's rich history and diverse ecosystem. Committed to increasing public awareness, they also provide crucial financial support for various projects within the refuge.
By joining this dedicated group, you can contribute to preserving and enjoying this unique island. Members benefit from engaging volunteer opportunities, receive quarterly newsletters, advance notice on events, and attend their annual meeting.
𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝘁. 𝗩𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗡𝗪𝗥
History, Culture, Arts Building - 86 Water Street, Apalachicola, FL
stvincentislandfriends@gmail.com
www.stvincentfriends.com
