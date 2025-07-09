Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧


The Friends of St. Joseph Bay Preserves is a dedicated non-profit organization established in 2003 with the mission to protect and enhance the natural beauty and ecological health of the St. Joseph Bay State Buffer Preserve and the St. Joseph Bay Aquatic Preserve.


Through fundraising, volunteer services, and educational outreach, the Friends work tirelessly to maintain the pristine condition of the bay and its surrounding environments. They strive to raise awareness about critical environmental issues, connect passionate individuals with conservation efforts, and inspire community involvement in preserving this unique ecosystem.


By volunteering, becoming a member, or making a donation, you can play a vital role in safeguarding the future of St. Joseph Bay. To learn more about how you can contribute, visit www.stjosephbaypreserve.org.


𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝘁. 𝗝𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗽𝗵 𝗕𝗮𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗲𝘀, 𝗜𝗻𝗰.

3915 State Rd. 30-A, Port St. Joe, FL

☎(850) 229-1787

www.stjosephbaypreserve.org

The Friends of St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge group, founded in 2007, plays a vital role in supporting the St. Vincent Island National Wildlife Refuge by fostering a deeper connection between people and nature.


Their mission focuses on promoting environmental education, recreational activities, and an enriched understanding of the island's rich history and diverse ecosystem. Committed to increasing public awareness, they also provide crucial financial support for various projects within the refuge.


By joining this dedicated group, you can contribute to preserving and enjoying this unique island. Members benefit from engaging volunteer opportunities, receive quarterly newsletters, advance notice on events, and attend their annual meeting.


𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝘁. 𝗩𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗡𝗪𝗥

History, Culture, Arts Building - 86 Water Street, Apalachicola, FL

stvincentislandfriends@gmail.com

www.stvincentfriends.com

The Friends of St. Joseph State Parks, established in 2006, is a dedicated 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to enhancing the T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula and Constitution Museum State Parks.


Their mission revolves around generating and employing additional resources to support these natural and historical sites. Through a variety of initiatives such as special work projects, community events, educational programs, and fundraising activities, the organization ensures that every dollar raised is invested directly into projects that are not covered by state funding. These efforts include purchasing new equipment, supplies, and providing much-needed assistance to park staff. By engaging in community outreach and interpretive programs, the Friends of St. Joseph State Parks play a crucial role in preserving the parks' natural beauty and historical significance.


For those interested in contributing to their cause, more information can be found at www.friendsofstjosephstateparks.org


𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝘁. 𝗝𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗽𝗵 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗸𝘀

P.O. Box 1285, Port St. Joe, FL

stjoeparkfriends@gmail.com

https://friendsofstjosephstateparks.org

