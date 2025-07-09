A Leon County man being held at the Wakulla County jail while he awaits trial for human trafficking of a minor, is now facing additional charges of victim tampering.
22-year-old Sky Skidmore was arrested in 2024 for allegedly trafficking a 15-year-old girl to Wakulla, Leon and Bay Counties for sex.
He was charged with human trafficking, lewd and lascivious battery, encouraging the sexual performance of a minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.
Authorities say they recently intercepted three letters sent by Sky Skidmore to the victim, the victim’s mother, and Skidmore’s mother.
The letters were intended to intimidate the victim.
Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution has now added a count of victim tampering against Skidmore.
