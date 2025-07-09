There is a new service for people in Franklin County who do not have access to transportation.
A Company called Big Bend Transit is now providing low-cost transportation to people who need it.
Big Bend Transit will provide transportation to and from any location within Franklin County so people who do not have access to a vehicle or are unable to drive themselves, can get to doctors appointments, grocery stores or other locations.
The cost for people who are registered as transportation disadvantaged is 3 dollars for a one-way trip and 10 dollars for the general public.
Or you can purchase a reloadable ride pass.
You do need to book your trip one day in advance.
Transportation will be available Monday through Friday between 8 AM and 5PM.
If you would like to find out more about the service, you can visit their website at www.bigbendtransit.org or call them at 850-229-6550.
