Hurricane Forecasters with the University of Colorado have issued the first update to their spring hurricane forecast and have downgraded their original forecast slightly.
Their initial forecast was released in April, and that forecast was updated this week.
Initially the group called for 17 named storms this year, including 9 hurricanes and four major hurricanes.
They have now lowered that to an expected 16 named storms, with 8 hurricanes including 3 major hurricanes.
A typical year averages about 14 tropical storms, with seven becoming hurricanes.
The primary reason for the slight decrease in the outlook is predicted high levels of Caribbean shear which are typically associated with less active hurricane seasons.
They also point out that sea surface temperatures across the eastern and central Atlantic are slightly warmer than normal, but not as warm as they were last year at this time.
But no matter how many storms there are this season, it only takes one storm to change everything, and if you live along the coast, you should be prepared.
To find out more about preparing for Hurricane Season, visit the Franklin County Emergency Management website at www.Franklinemergencymanagement.com
