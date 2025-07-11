Friday, July 11, 2025

Governor Ron DeSantis had signed an executive order re-designating our area as a Rural Area of Opportunity

The designation, which Franklin County has held since 1999, gives our area greater access to the state’s economic development incentive programs.

 

It’s designed to bring more businesses to the area by directing more state grant money here and providing waivers that allows counties in our area to apply for money they may not normally have access to.

 

The executive order, signed on July 8th, not only renews the designation for our area for another five years but expands it to include portions of rural Bay and Okaloosa counties

.

The economic development zone now reaches from Wakulla County on the east to Okaloosa County on the west and includes 11 Northwest Florida Counties, including Franklin, Gulf and Liberty Counties.

 

The designation will remain in effect through July 8th, 2030, and will be reviewed annually by the Rural Economic Development Initiative.

 





