Governor Ron DeSantis had
signed an executive order re-designating our area as a Rural Area of
Opportunity.
The
designation, which Franklin County has held since 1999, gives our area greater
access to the state’s economic development incentive programs.
It’s
designed to bring more businesses to the area by directing more state grant
money here and providing waivers that allows counties in our area to apply for
money they may not normally have access to.
The
executive order, signed on July 8th, not only renews the designation
for our area for another five years but expands it to include portions of rural
Bay and Okaloosa counties
.
The economic development zone now reaches from
Wakulla County on the east to Okaloosa County on the west and includes 11
Northwest Florida Counties, including Franklin, Gulf and Liberty Counties.
The
designation will remain in effect through July 8th, 2030, and will be reviewed
annually by the Rural Economic Development Initiative.
