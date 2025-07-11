Florida’s State Parks have kicked off a summer photo contest, so get out your cameras and take part.
The annual Capture the Real Florida photo contest, will accept pictures through September the 1st.
The contest is open to all Florida State Park visitors.
All photographs must be taken within a Florida State Park.
Participants may submit one photo per category for a total of up to five entries.
The categories include landscapes, waterscapes, park adventures. Wildlife and historic encounters.
Grand Prize winners in each category will be selected by a blue-ribbon panel.
Each winner will receive a B&H Photo gift card, a Florida State Parks Family Annual Entrance Pass and a promotional package that includes a Florida State Parks-branded stand-up paddleboard.
For contest rules, submission guidelines and prize details, visit the Florida State Parks photo contest website.
https://photocontest.floridastateparks.org/contest7
The annual Capture the Real Florida photo contest, will accept pictures through September the 1st.
The contest is open to all Florida State Park visitors.
All photographs must be taken within a Florida State Park.
Participants may submit one photo per category for a total of up to five entries.
The categories include landscapes, waterscapes, park adventures. Wildlife and historic encounters.
Grand Prize winners in each category will be selected by a blue-ribbon panel.
Each winner will receive a B&H Photo gift card, a Florida State Parks Family Annual Entrance Pass and a promotional package that includes a Florida State Parks-branded stand-up paddleboard.
For contest rules, submission guidelines and prize details, visit the Florida State Parks photo contest website.
https://photocontest.floridastateparks.org/contest7
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment