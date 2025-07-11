The Franklin County
Sheriff’s Office is gearing up for its annual Back-to-School Backpack &
School Supplies Drive and are asking the public for help.
There are two ways you can help.
You can donate cash to the Franklin County Sheriff’s
Office Charity Fund – a 501(c)(3) organization.
Your monetary donations will help them
purchase backpacks and school supplies.
Or you can Shop their Amazon Wish List – choose
supplies from our list, and they’ll ship directly to the Sheriff’s Office to be
packed into backpacks and ready for the Back-To-School drive for students to
pick up.
The deadline to donate or shop the
wish list is July 25th.
The Back-to-School Backpack &
Supplies Distribution Event will be held on Thursday, August 7th from 4 PM – 6
PM.
You can find all of the information
you need to donate to the cause on the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
Facebook page.
https://www.facebook.com/FL.FCSO
