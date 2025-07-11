Friday, July 11, 2025

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is gearing up for its annual Back-to-School Backpack & School Supplies Drive and are asking the public for help.

 

There are two ways you can help.

 

You can donate cash to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Charity Fund – a 501(c)(3) organization.

 

Your monetary donations will help them purchase backpacks and school supplies.

 

Or you can Shop their Amazon Wish List – choose supplies from our list, and they’ll ship directly to the Sheriff’s Office to be packed into backpacks and ready for the Back-To-School drive for students to pick up.

 

The deadline to donate or shop the wish list is July 25th.

 

The Back-to-School Backpack & Supplies Distribution Event will be held on Thursday, August 7th from 4 PM – 6 PM.

 

You can find all of the information you need to donate to the cause on the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

 

https://www.facebook.com/FL.FCSO





