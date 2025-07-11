The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County has issued a water quality advisory for Alligator Point.
Tests completed on July 10th found high levels of the enterococcus bacteria at Alligator Point.
Health officials recommend people stay out of the water at Alligator Point until the bacteria levels drop and the Department rescinds the health advisory.
The state currently takes weekly or bi-weekly water samples from beaches in 30 counties – you can see results for all beaches in Florida on-line at the Florida Department of Health healthy beaches website.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment