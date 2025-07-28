Red tide was found in background concentrations in one water sample taken from Gulf County last week.
Background concentration means that the organism was present in the water, but not in large enough concentrations to affect sea life or humans.
According to the state's weekly red tide report, the positive sample was found in mid-St. Joseph Bay.
The water sample was taken on July 21st.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans with eye, nose and throat irritation.
