Franklin County Commissioners on Friday night voted 4 to 1 to approve a
new Planned Unit Development ordinance for the unincorporated areas of the
county.
The action was taken during a packed public hearing Friday evening at the
courthouse annex in Apalachicola.
Planned Unit Developments allow developers more leeway when developing
their properties, potentially allowing a mix of uses like commercial and
residential as well as higher densities in some cases.
The crowd at Friday’s meeting was mostly opposed to the PUD ordinance –
over 30 people spoke out against the proposal, while only 2 spoke in favor.
Most were concerned about the impact the new rule could have in regards
to traffic and denser developments – quite a few said PUDs are the first step
to making Franklin County more like Destin.
County commissioners said the ordinance gives them greater control over developments
seeking a PUD and will allow them to deny developments that could cause
problems.
Commissioner Cheryl Sanders, who represents the eastern end of Franklin
County was the sole vote against the PUD proposal.
