School grades were released on Monday.
The State of Florida issues school grades every year as a way to measure how successful schools around the state are, and whether they are showing improvements from one year to the next.
The Apalachicola Bay Charter School received a A grade for the 2024-2025 school year, up from a C grade the year before.
The Franklin County school received a C grade, the same as the year before.
The Franklin County School district's overall grade was a C, also unchanged from the year before.
Port St. Joe Elementary School in Gulf County earned a B grade last year, Port St. Joe High School also earned a B grade.
Wewahitchka elementary School received a C grade last year as did Wewahitchka High School.
The Gulf County School District overall earned a B grade last year, up from a C grade the year before.
The Wakulla School District received an A grade; The Liberty County School District also earned an A grade.
Statewide 71% of all schools earned an “A” or “B” grade in 2025 compared to 64% in 2024.
The number of schools earning a “D” or “F” decreased from 117 schools in 2024 to 71 schools in 2025.
The State of Florida issues school grades every year as a way to measure how successful schools around the state are, and whether they are showing improvements from one year to the next.
The Apalachicola Bay Charter School received a A grade for the 2024-2025 school year, up from a C grade the year before.
The Franklin County school received a C grade, the same as the year before.
The Franklin County School district's overall grade was a C, also unchanged from the year before.
Port St. Joe Elementary School in Gulf County earned a B grade last year, Port St. Joe High School also earned a B grade.
Wewahitchka elementary School received a C grade last year as did Wewahitchka High School.
The Gulf County School District overall earned a B grade last year, up from a C grade the year before.
The Wakulla School District received an A grade; The Liberty County School District also earned an A grade.
Statewide 71% of all schools earned an “A” or “B” grade in 2025 compared to 64% in 2024.
The number of schools earning a “D” or “F” decreased from 117 schools in 2024 to 71 schools in 2025.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment