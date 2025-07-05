A 50-year-old woman from Crawfordville along with a 15-year-old girl were killed Friday in a 2-vehicle accident in Wakulla County.
The accident happened at around 6:30 Friday evening at the intersection of Highway 98 and Port Leon Drive.
The Highway Patrol said the two were driving north on Port Leon Drive when they drove onto Highway 98 into the path of a truck pulling a boat trailer.
The truck collided with the side of the sedan.
The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was taken to Tallahassee memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.
The driver of the truck, along with three passengers, were uninjured.
The Highway Patrol was helped on scene by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, Wakulla County Fire rescue, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
