Friday, July 4, 2025

Things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

Join Gulf County shops and boutiques for First Friday Sip & Shop, July 4, from 5-7pm ET for beverages, light hors d'oeuvres, art, music and more! You will find great deals and good times on and around Reid Avenue at participating businesses! After shopping, stay in the business district for dinner and entertainment!

We are excited to share the information about the Best Blast on the Beach Fireworks Show July 4th with everyone!


The Fireworks will be discharged from the area of 386 (Overstreet) and Hwy 98.


They will start around 8:30pm CT


Tune into 90.7 FM radio to hear the amazing music synced to the Fireworks you can find them online, on the radio or streaming.

The roadside parking on Hwy 98 will be CLOSED from Sea Street to 386 starting July 3rd (time is to be determined) Beach accesses A, B, and C will be closed starting around 7:00 pm (CT) "Ground Zero" discharge area between Access B and C will be closed starting July 3rd as set up will begin for the show.


The Fireworks display will last around 20 minutes (give or take).


Traffic will be handled by our wonderful officers.


The beach closures will be handled by our amazing Fire Department.

Fourth of July Fireworks Celebrations


The Gulf County TDC and The City of Port St Joe will be bringing you a spectacular firework celebration at 10:00 PM ET on July 4th. 


You will be able to view the show from the Port St. Joe downtown area and George Core Park area.


Please follow the City of Port St. Joe for updates on weather delays and information for the event. 


Other Area Firework Displays

Wewahitchka Fireworks: The Gulf County TDC and The City of Wewahitchka are hosting a spectacular firework celebration to celebrate the Fourth of July!


The fireworks display will take place at Lake Alice Park in Wewahitchka on Thursday, July 4th. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at dark. 


Please be mindful of the Leave No Trace ordinances and we kindly ask that you remove all your belongings, including trash, with you at the end of the celebrations. 

Join the Gulf County Chamber Executive Director for coffee on Monday, July 7, to Trade Ideas - Share Information - Ask Questions - with No Agenda!


𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗚𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧: 𝗠𝗮𝘆𝗼𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝘅 𝗕𝘂𝘇𝘇𝗲𝘁𝘁


We look forward to seeing you there!

Vendor Form
Sponsor Form

305 Reid Ave, Port Saint Joe, FL

117 Sailors Cove Drive Port Saint Joe, FL﻿

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL﻿


“The Kitchen”, our food trailer will be open this week during the time the bar is open.

http://www.scalloprepublic.com/the-kitchen-menu/


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

105 Good Morning Street, Port Saint Joe, FL




﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

FacebookShare This Email
 
XShare This Email
 
LinkedInShare This Email
Facebook



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment