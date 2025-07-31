Several U.S. Naval Academy graduates of 1975 will celebrate their 50th reunion by taking a 1200-mile bike ride from Apalachicola to Annapolis, Maryland.
They are calling it the Gulf to Goat Charity Bike Ride, and the riders are fundraising for five charities while supporting The American Legion’s USA 250 Challenge that celebrates America’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026.
Nearly 20 Naval Academy graduates will depart on October the 1st from the Three Servicemen Statue South in in Apalachicola and arrive on October 22nd at the Naval Academy’s Bill the Goat statue in Annapolis.
The route includes stops at American Legion posts and will be documented on the Gulf to Goat website at www.gulftogoat.navy
