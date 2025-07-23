The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County has lifted the water quality advisory for Alligator Point and Carrabelle Beach.
The Advisory was first issued on July the 14th after high levels of the enterococcus bacteria were found at both beaches.
A subsequent test on July 22nd found that the bacteria levels have fallen to acceptable levels and the waters are once again safe for swimming and other water activities.
The state currently takes weekly or bi-weekly water samples from beaches in 30 counties – you can see results for all beaches in Florida on-line at the Florida Department of Health healthy beaches website.
www.FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches
