The Gulf County Sheriff’s office is warning residents of another
phone scam.
The Sheriff’s department said people are getting calls from
someone claiming to be from the Department of Motor Vehicles.
The scammers threaten vehicle registration and license
suspension, prosecution and fines if you don’t pay outstanding traffic tickets –
even if you don’t have any actual tickets.
They are trying to scare you into handing over your
personal information or money.
Remember, government agencies will never call you demanding
money or financial information.
They would also never accept online payments, gift cards or
wire transfers as forms of payment.
If you do get a call like this, do not share any personal
information, do not pay, and hang up the phone.
You should also call the
sheriff’s department and let them know so they can alert the public that the
scam is going on.
No comments:
Post a Comment