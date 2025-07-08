The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested a 21
-year-old woman for forgery and altering a check that was stolen from a victim
in Apalachicola.
Khaliyah
Symone Phillips of Tallahassee is now facing two third-degree felonies in the
case.
The
case is part of a joint effort between FDLE and the Franklin County Sheriff’s
Office to reduce the amount of mail theft in Franklin County.
The
investigation began in March when the Apalachicola Police Department notified
FDLE investigators of the possible deposit of a forged check.
The
investigation revealed that Phillips had acquired a check for $16,000 that was
stolen from the United States Postal Service and deposited into her
account at a Jacksonville bank.
The
check was altered to show Phillips as the payee.
However,
the check was not intended for her.
Phillips
was arrested on July 1 and was transported by FDLE’s Capitol Police to the Leon
County Jail.
The
Office of the State Attorney, Fourth Judicial Circuit is prosecuting the case.
