Tuesday, July 8, 2025

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested a 21 -year-old woman for forgery and altering a check that was stolen from a victim in Apalachicola.

 

Khaliyah Symone Phillips of Tallahassee is now facing two third-degree felonies in the case.

 

The case is part of a joint effort between FDLE and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to reduce the amount of mail theft in Franklin County.

 

The investigation began in March when the Apalachicola Police Department notified FDLE investigators of the possible deposit of a forged check. 

 

The investigation revealed that Phillips had acquired a check for $16,000 that was stolen from the United States Postal Service and deposited into her account at a Jacksonville bank.

 

The check was altered to show Phillips as the payee.

 

However, the check was not intended for her.

 

Phillips was arrested on July 1 and was transported by FDLE’s Capitol Police to the Leon County Jail.

 

The Office of the State Attorney, Fourth Judicial Circuit is prosecuting the case.

 





