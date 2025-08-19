19 small and rural communities across Florida will share in more than $38 million in awards through the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant program.
That includes the cities of Port St. Joe and Blountstown, as well as Liberty County.
The City of Port St. Joe was awarded $1.7 million for neighborhood infrastructure improvements, including underground utilities, sidewalks, and landscaping.
The City of Blountstown was awarded $1 million to replace aging water and sewer lines and improve streets and Liberty County was awarded $1 million to improve Veterans Memorial Park in Bristol.
The Florida Small Cities program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by FloridaCommerce.
Since 2019, Florida has awarded more than $138 million to over 120 communities through this program.
That includes the cities of Port St. Joe and Blountstown, as well as Liberty County.
The City of Port St. Joe was awarded $1.7 million for neighborhood infrastructure improvements, including underground utilities, sidewalks, and landscaping.
The City of Blountstown was awarded $1 million to replace aging water and sewer lines and improve streets and Liberty County was awarded $1 million to improve Veterans Memorial Park in Bristol.
The Florida Small Cities program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by FloridaCommerce.
Since 2019, Florida has awarded more than $138 million to over 120 communities through this program.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment