Monday, August 18, 2025

                A 71-year-old woman from Wakulla County is facing kidnapping charges after holding three people at gunpoint.

 

Helen Litchfield of Crawfordville is facing three counts of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of armed burglary.

 

On August 4th, Ms. Litchfield lured a father and his two daughters (both under 13-years-of age) who were fishing off a bridge, back to her home, under the guise of letting them fish in her pond.

 

Ms. Litchfield then proceeded to hold the family at gunpoint, claiming she didn’t believe the girls were really the daughters of the man.

 

Both children and the man insisted they were in fact related but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

 

Ms. Litchfield unlawfully searched the family’s car while holding the family at gunpoint,

 

The incident was resolved after Ms. Litchfield’s roommate intervened to guide the father and girls to a fence while Ms. Litchfield was distracted.

 

The roommate instructed the family to run, which they did.

 

Ms. Litchfield was arrested on Friday at her residence and subsequently booked into the Wakulla County Jail.




