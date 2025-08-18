A
71-year-old woman from Wakulla County is facing kidnapping charges after
holding three people at gunpoint.
Helen Litchfield of Crawfordville is
facing three counts of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated assault, and one
count of armed burglary.
On August 4th, Ms.
Litchfield lured a father and his two daughters (both under 13-years-of age)
who were fishing off a bridge, back to her home, under the guise of letting
them fish in her pond.
Ms. Litchfield then proceeded to hold
the family at gunpoint, claiming she didn’t believe the girls were really the
daughters of the man.
Both children and the man insisted
they were in fact related but their pleas fell on deaf ears.
Ms. Litchfield unlawfully searched the
family’s car while holding the family at gunpoint,
The incident was resolved after Ms.
Litchfield’s roommate intervened to guide the father and girls to a fence while
Ms. Litchfield was distracted.
The roommate instructed the family to
run, which they did.
Ms. Litchfield was arrested on Friday at
her residence and subsequently booked into the Wakulla County Jail.
