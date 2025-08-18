The Franklin County Sheriff’s office arrested an Eastpoint man last week on charges of animal abuse, and expect to make a second arrest in the case soon.
Sheriff AJ Smith said deputies were called to a property in Eastpoint where they found a number of neglected dogs.
The dogs were being held in pens as well as a small camper.
The dogs had not been fed, and in one case one dog had eaten another.
37-year-old Cody Brannen is now facing two animal abuse charges.
Sheriff Smith said another man, who has been arrested previously for hoarding animals, will also be charged once he is released from the hospital.
Sheriff Smith thanked Franklin County Animal Control for the work they did on the case and encouraged anyone who may know about animal neglect cases to call the sheriff’s department or animal control.
