Recreational bay scallop season for Gulf County, including all of St. Joseph Bay, opened Saturday and will remain open through September the 24th.
That includes all state waters from the Mexico Beach Canal in Bay County to the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County.
Bay scallop harvest is also allowed in Franklin and Wakulla counties.
That season opened on July 1st and will also end on September 24th.
Florida has regionally-specific open seasons for Bay scallops which means the timing of the summer bay scallop season will vary to provide a better scalloping experience for the public and maximize the benefits to various regions.
Bag and vessel limits for 2024 are 2 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1 pint of bay scallop meat per person, with a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or a 1/2-gallon bay scallop meat per vessel.
Scallops may be collected by hand, or with a landing or dip net.
