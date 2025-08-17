The Franklin County Adult Education
program is celebrating its most recent success story.
This year, the Adult Education program expanded by introducing
daytime classes in addition to the established nighttime and jail-based
classes.
In late January, the program opened its GED testing site,
providing candidates with the opportunity to earn their GED by passing four
individual tests.
The program is now recognizing Ashley Chadwick of Apalachicola; the first
Adult Education Graduate of the 2025-26 School
Year.
Over the past year, Ashley has shown a commitment to her education,
successfully balancing the responsibilities of full-time employment and being a
mom, while working toward her GED/high school diploma.
On August 13, 2025, Ashley completed her final exam and
officially earned her diploma.
If you or someone you know is interested in earning a GED/high school
diploma through the Franklin County Adult Education Program, you should contact
Michelle Richards at the Franklin County District Office.
