Gulf Specimen Marine Lab will hold a Sea Turtle Release!

Aggie’s Being Released!
We are excited to announce that one of our rescued sea turtles, Aggie, is ready to be released! Back in September, she washed ashore at Keaton Beach during Hurricane Helene. Aggie battled several obstacles after the hurricane including pneumonia, a severe bone infection, and injuries to her right shoulder and shell. Since being at Gulf Specimen for nearly a year, she has made an amazing recovery! Aggie has since tripled in size, learned to swim and eat on her own again, and has been thriving.
Aggie is finally ready to be released after being officially cleared! Please join us as we watch her swim home on Thursday August 28th at 3pm. The release will be located at Bald Point State Park.
Green sea turtles are an endangered species, so we are thankful we got to help Aggie recover and release a healthy juvenile back into the population. We will miss Aggie dearly, but are amazed at her strength throughout her recovery and are thrilled to send her home.
No comments:
Post a Comment