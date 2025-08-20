Wednesday, August 20, 2025

A Tallahassee man is facing murder charges in Wakulla County after a fatal shooting on Sunday

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old arrested Shayne Dalton Sheffield for Second degree Murder in the shooting death of Nicholas Draughon.

 

The Sheriff’s office said they received a 911 call reporting a shooting incident at a residence in Wakulla County just before 11 AM on Sunday.

 

Deputies responded to the scene and found the body of Nicholas Draughon, near a camper where he and his girlfriend lived.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Shayne Dalton Sheffield, shot Mr. Draughon outside the camper.

 

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office located Mr. Sheffield at his home in Leon County and safely detained him.

 

Based on the evidence found during the investigation, Shayne Dalton Sheffield, has been charged with Second Degree Murder in connection with the death of Nicholas Draughon.

 

Mr. Sheffield was transported to the Wakulla County Detention Facility; The investigation remains ongoing.

 

 




