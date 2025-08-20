A Tallahassee man is facing murder
charges in Wakulla County after a fatal shooting on Sunday.
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office arrested
31-year-old arrested Shayne Dalton Sheffield for Second degree Murder in the
shooting death of Nicholas Draughon.
The Sheriff’s office said they received
a 911 call reporting a shooting incident at a residence in Wakulla County just
before 11 AM on Sunday.
Deputies responded to the scene and found
the body of Nicholas Draughon, near a camper where he and his girlfriend lived.
Preliminary investigation revealed
that the suspect, Shayne Dalton Sheffield, shot Mr. Draughon outside the
camper.
The Florida Highway Patrol and the
Leon County Sheriff’s Office located Mr. Sheffield at his home in Leon County
and safely detained him.
Based on the evidence found during the
investigation, Shayne Dalton Sheffield, has been charged with Second Degree
Murder in connection with the death of Nicholas Draughon.
Mr. Sheffield was transported to the
Wakulla County Detention Facility; The investigation remains ongoing.
