Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Stretching from the Gulf across the peninsula to St. Joseph Bay, the 100-acre William J. "Billy Joe" Rish Recreation Area provides boardwalk access to the beach, bay, swimming pool, and nature trail.
This recreation area is designated to provide recreational opportunities for people with disabilities, their families and their caregivers. Two family-style cabins are available for reservations. The park offers mobility equipment rentals on site which are included in the entry fee. Their Visitors of all abilities can enjoy the day-use areas of the park. Scenic boardwalk access leads to a mile of pristine, white-sand beach. Travel through a tunnel beneath the road to the bayside to launch a canoe or kayak, wade into the bay or explore the nature trail.
The 4-foot-deep swimming pool with a chair lift and wheelchair access ramp has just re-opened and is available to visitors of all abilities. Register for a free ranger program to learn more about the park and its natural resources.
Go and check it out soon!
William J. "Billy Joe" Rish Recreation Area
6773 Cape San Blas Road, Port St. Joe FL
(850) 227-1876
www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/william-j-billy-joe-rish-recreation-area
Hours: 8 a.m. to sunset (Eastern time zone), 365 days a year
