Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Detour Charters’ custom excursions can reroute you off the beaten path for a perfect escape! Let Capt. Rob Newell and his 23-foot Tidewater bay boat escort your family or group of up to six people on an excursion of your choice. With 20 years of experience running and fishing the shallow bays and coastal waters of the Forgotten Coast, Rob can help customize the right detour for your crew. 


Since leisure activities on the Forgotten Coast change with the seasons, Detour Charters’ offerings change throughout the year. Sightseeing tours, sunset cruises along the waters of St. Joe Bay and Mexico Beach, full-day excursions to Cape San Blas are available as well as inshore and nearshore fishing options during the cooler months.


Looking for an escape on the water? Give Capt. Rob at Detour Charters a call or text at (850) 894-0092 to see what kind of detour he can find for you!

Detour Charters

(850) 904-0092

info@detourcharters.com

https://detourcharters.com

North Florida Medical Center in Wewahitchka is dedicated to providing quality and affordable healthcare to families in the community. They accept most insurance plans, including Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Medicare, and Medicaid, ensuring accessibility to a wide range of patients. In addition, the center offers a sliding fee discount program and a discount prescription program to further assist those in need.


Their comprehensive services include gynecology, pediatric care for ages 2 to 18, men’s health services, geriatric care for seniors, standard laboratory tests, immunizations, and physicals for school, sports, or work for established patients, as well as annual physicals. This wide range of services ensures that patients receive the care they need at every stage of life.


North Florida Medical Center – Wewahitchka

255 West River Road Wewahitchka, FL

(850) 639-5828

www.northfloridamedicalcenters.org/locations/wewahitchka

Stretching from the Gulf across the peninsula to St. Joseph Bay, the 100-acre William J. "Billy Joe" Rish Recreation Area provides boardwalk access to the beach, bay, swimming pool, and nature trail.


This recreation area is designated to provide recreational opportunities for people with disabilities, their families and their caregivers. Two family-style cabins are available for reservations. The park offers mobility equipment rentals on site which are included in the entry fee. Their Visitors of all abilities can enjoy the day-use areas of the park. Scenic boardwalk access leads to a mile of pristine, white-sand beach. Travel through a tunnel beneath the road to the bayside to launch a canoe or kayak, wade into the bay or explore the nature trail.


The 4-foot-deep swimming pool with a chair lift and wheelchair access ramp has just re-opened and is available to visitors of all abilities. Register for a free ranger program to learn more about the park and its natural resources.

Go and check it out soon!

 

William J. "Billy Joe" Rish Recreation Area

6773 Cape San Blas Road, Port St. Joe FL

(850) 227-1876

www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/william-j-billy-joe-rish-recreation-area

Hours: 8 a.m. to sunset (Eastern time zone), 365 days a year

﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

