A Wewahitchka man is facing up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and the carrying of a firearm without written notice.
49-year-old Matthew Pellerito, pleaded guilty to the charges on Thursday and will be sentenced on September 18th.
The charges stem from an incident last September when Pellerito prepared to board a commercial flight in Panama City.
Pellerito’s checked luggage was flagged by the Transportation Security Administration, where they found an undeclared firearm and a 50-round box of ammunition.
Pellerito said he was traveling to Oregon for a camping trip and had forgotten to declare the firearm with the airline.
Further investigation confirmed that Pellerito is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition by law.
Pellerito faces up to fifteen years’ imprisonment on the firearm and ammunition charge, and up to five years’ imprisonment on the carrying of firearm without written notice charge.
