If you want a first had account of local history, you can now find thousands of pages of the Apalachicola Times on-line.
Thanks to a collaboration between the Apalachicola Margaret Key Public Library and the Florida Digital Newspaper Library, nearly 47 thousand pages of the Apalachicola Times newspaper are now available on-line.
The dates covered are from the years 1900 through 2006.
The newspapers were digitized from over 70 reels of microfilm from the collection at the Apalachicola library.
If you would like to check out the newspapers for yourself, just visit the Florida digital Newspaper Library for yourself – where the newspapers are available for free.
The site is user friendly with zoomable page images and searchable text.
https://newspapers.uflib.ufl.edu/
