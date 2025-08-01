Beginning today, Florida will permanently eliminate sales tax on several key hurricane preparedness supplies.
That means you no longer need to wait for a specific tax holiday period to purchase these items tax-free.
Tax free items include batteries and portable generators, waterproof tarps and gas cans.
Ground anchor kits and tie down kits are also tax free as are smoke detectors, smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.
The list also includes fire extinguishers, life jackets, sunscreen and even insect repellent.
This permanent exemption replaces the previous shorter-term disaster preparedness sales tax holidays and is designed to allow residents to stock up on emergency essentials year-round without sales tax.
