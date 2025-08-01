FWC Research Updates: July 2025 - The monthly newsletter of the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute

Snakes in Florida
Florida is home to some of the greatest snake diversity in the United States and is home to about 50 native species! From coastal mangroves to pinelands and swamps, you can find snakes almost anywhere throughout Florida’s rich ecosystems. Only 6 of our native species are venomous meaning that most snakes you will find are harmless. All snakes play a vital role in our ecosystems serving as both predator and prey which helps to maintain healthy and balanced food webs. Learn more about FWRI's snake research on our website as well as how you can help biologists gather information on the current distribution of several rare species, such as the rainbow snake pictured here.
30 Years of Surveying Florida's Reefs!
For three decades, scientists have been surveying Florida’s Coral Reef through the Coral Reef Evaluation and Monitoring Project (CREMP), tracking reef health from Martin County to the Dry Tortugas.
CREMP monitors 64 reef sites across three regions:
- 40 in the Florida Keys
- 12 in the Dry Tortugas
- 22 in Southeast Florida
Why it matters: Long-term monitoring helps spot trends, detect change, and guide reef protection efforts. CREMP data shows how events like hurricanes, coral bleaching, and disease outbreaks impact these fragile ecosystems.
New Specimen Alert: Thrush Cowrie Joins Florida Biodiversity Collection!
The Florida Biodiversity Collection has just acquired the Thrush Cowrie (Naria turdus), a marine snail not native to Florida, donated by scientists from Destin-Fort Walton Beach. This marks the first recorded appearance of the species in the northern Gulf, confirming a predicted northward range expansion. Originally from the Red Sea and eastern Indian Ocean, the Thrush Cowrie has been making its way through the Caribbean since 2020, with sightings in Aruba, Puerto Rico, Curaçao, and Bonaire.
Why This Matters: The Thrush Cowrie is more than just a beautiful shell. Like lionfish, it spreads quickly and could disrupt native ecosystems. As a generalist herbivore, it may compete with native species for food and habitat. Its pelagic larvae ride ocean currents, helping it colonize new areas with ease.
Thank you to Alex Fogg from Visit Destin-Fort Walton Beach for the specimen donation.
Big congrats to Lisa Smith, Excellence in Science Award winner!
FWRI’s annual awards ceremony celebrates the exceptional contributions of our staff, and this year’s Excellence in Science award goes to Lisa Smith, Assistant Research Scientist at the Gainesville field lab.
Lisa is a true force in both research and outreach. In 2024 alone, she authored or co-authored 11 scientific manuscripts and secured major grant funding to support conservation work focused on bats and meso-mammals. A recognized leader in white-nose syndrome research in Florida, Lisa is also a sought-after speaker at national and international symposia. Beyond her research, Lisa is deeply committed to mentorship and community engagement, whether guiding students through fieldwork or giving Halloween bat talks at local breweries. Her productivity, passion, and impact make her a standout scientist and a role model for colleagues across the agency.
Way to go Lisa!
New on YouTube: Palm Bay Field Lab
The Palm Bay Field Lab is one of the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute’s 31 field labs located throughout the state. This lab is home to one of our freshwater fisheries research programs where biologists work to study, protect, and conserve Florida's freshwater resources.
