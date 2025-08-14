Florida’s Alligator Gar has been added to the state’s Candidate Species list, providing the species with an extra level of protection from harvest.
Candidate species are protected from intentional take except when it is authorized by a specific permit from the state.
Alligator gar can exceed 300 pounds and grow to more than six feet long – they have the body of a gar and heads that look kind of like alligators.
They live in slow-moving rivers, lakes, and swamps, and can tolerate brackish and even some saltwater environments.
They are primarily found in the rivers and bays of the western Panhandle, particularly in the Apalachicola River and its connected waterways.
The FWC also approved adding the Holbrook’s Southern Dusky Salamander to the candidate’s list.
That species is found mainly in pockets of suitable habitat in the eastern part of the Florida Panhandle and extending into central Florida.
Now that the two species have been added to the candidate’s list, the FWC will create Action Plans and Conservation Measures for each species as the next step in the listing process.
