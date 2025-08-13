Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

2025 CITY OF PORT ST JOE ELECTION

August 19, 2025


Offices up for Election

 

Mayor/Commissioner

Commissioners Group I and Group II


Early Voting

From August 9, 2025, to August 16, 2025

8:00 am to 6:00 pm (ET)

NO SUNDAY VOTING

 

Election Day

August 19, 2025 Polls are open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm (EDT)

 

Last Day to Register to Vote

July 21, 2025 At The Gulf County Supervisor of Elections Office (Until 4:00 PM EDT or Online at www.votegulf.gov until 12 Midnight)

 

Voting Location

All Voting will occur at the

Gulf County Supervisor of Elections Office 

401 Long Avenue

Port St Joe, FL 32456

 

Remember you may request a vote-by-mail ballot at www.votegulf.gov or by calling our office at 850.229.6117


𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧

﻿

Payroc is your source for payments solutions of all types, from integrated ISV payment solutions to merchant processor solutions—and everything in between.

Payroc is a leading full-service payments platform. That means they don’t just offer smart payment processing, industry-favorite POS terminals, exceptional payment gateway solutions, or robust developer tools and APIs. Instead, they provide end-to-end capabilities across all things payments, allowing ISVs, agents, referral partners, and merchants to get everything they need from a single partner.


What’s more, Payroc’s reach and payment technology solutions are global. They serve clients worldwide.


So when you need payments solutions, contact Payroc and get your perfect payments set-up today!


𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀, 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗺

(708) 225-2900

https://payroc.com


𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧


Forgotten Coast K9 is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Madison, Florida. Their veteran and LEO team is committed to preventing Veteran and First Responder suicides by providing trained service dogs and comprehensive support, honoring the sacrifices these brave individuals and their families make.


The mission is strengthened through partnerships with top dog trainers who share the same passion. The goal is to end veteran and first responder suicides, driven by the belief that "Service Dogs Heal."


Forgotten Coast K9 strives for the utmost quality, beginning with selecting puppies that have been thoroughly vetted through their channels, where they begin their journey to become task trained service dogs. Each handler undergoes a service dog training class, where they learn valuable skills in training service dogs through their Service Paws Academy. They prioritize finding the perfect match between pup and its trainer, considering individual needs and strengths to maximize success.


To be eligible to enter the Forgotten Coast K9 program, you must either be a veteran and/or first responder. Find out how to apply at www.forgottencoastk9.org.


𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗞𝟵

137 SW Shelby Ave., Madison, FL 32340

(850) 508-7386

info@forgottencoastk9.org

Office Hours:

Monday – Friday, 9:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Saturday – Sunday, Closed

Coastal Lotus offers yoga classes for all levels of experience, ensuring that both beginners and seasoned yogis feel welcomed and supported.


Their classes emphasize the harmonious balance of alignment, breath, and mindfulness, creating a nurturing environment for personal growth and inner peace. Whether you are embarking on your yoga journey or seeking to deepen your practice, Coastal Lotus is there to motivate, guide, and inspire you to discover your limitless potential.


Pre-register for a group class or reach out to schedule your private individual or group session at at www.coastallotus.com.


Coastal Lotus

(850) 227-4725

coastal.lotus75@gmail.com

www.coastallotus.com

Hit a wall with traditional funding? 🚧

Discover alternative funding options with S. Boyd Karren this September. Learn how to get the capital you need to keep your business plans on track. Sign up today: tinyurl.com/banks-say-no

﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

