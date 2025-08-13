Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧
Forgotten Coast K9 is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Madison, Florida. Their veteran and LEO team is committed to preventing Veteran and First Responder suicides by providing trained service dogs and comprehensive support, honoring the sacrifices these brave individuals and their families make.
The mission is strengthened through partnerships with top dog trainers who share the same passion. The goal is to end veteran and first responder suicides, driven by the belief that "Service Dogs Heal."
Forgotten Coast K9 strives for the utmost quality, beginning with selecting puppies that have been thoroughly vetted through their channels, where they begin their journey to become task trained service dogs. Each handler undergoes a service dog training class, where they learn valuable skills in training service dogs through their Service Paws Academy. They prioritize finding the perfect match between pup and its trainer, considering individual needs and strengths to maximize success.
To be eligible to enter the Forgotten Coast K9 program, you must either be a veteran and/or first responder. Find out how to apply at www.forgottencoastk9.org.
𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗞𝟵
137 SW Shelby Ave., Madison, FL 32340
(850) 508-7386
info@forgottencoastk9.org
Office Hours:
Monday – Friday, 9:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Saturday – Sunday, Closed
No comments:
Post a Comment