Monday, August 11, 2025

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK




 

 

 Alice has a lot to love!  She is a 2-yr old Domestic Shorthair and as sweet as she is pretty.  This beauty weighs in at almost 14 voluptuous pounds and is now the official office kitty.  She is the shelter greeter and is available to some lucky someone looking for a lot of love!


We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.





