FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Alice has a lot to love! She is a 2-yr old Domestic Shorthair and as sweet as she is pretty. This beauty weighs in at almost 14 voluptuous pounds and is now the official office kitty. She is the shelter greeter and is available to some lucky someone looking for a lot of love!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
