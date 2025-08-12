The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission plans to finalize Apalachicola Bay Oyster Management rules when it meets tomorrow and Wednesday in Havana.
The FWC will hold an initial vote on reopening Apalachicola Bay wild oyster harvesting, which was closed in 2020 to help rebuild the wild oyster population.
The Apalachicola Bay once supplied 90% of Florida’s wild-caught oysters, but in 2012, the oyster population collapsed, leading to a Commercial Fisheries Disaster Declaration from the U.S. Department of Commerce in 2013.
The FWC will consider a proposal that would allow a limited oyster harvest for few months a year in about a100-acre area.
Commissioners are expected to make a final decision on the issue in November.
At the same meeting, FWC Staff will also provide recommendations for proposed rules to update regulations that apply to oyster harvest statewide.
The FWC will also finalize plans for a highly regulated black bear hunt in Florida.
At their May meeting, the FWC approved proposed rules for a range of options for black bear hunting in 2025 and beyond.
Staff will present the final amendments to hunting rules that establish a bear hunt structure based on bear population information.
