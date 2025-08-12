Gulf Coast State College has announced the students named to the President’s and Dean’s Honor Lists for Gulf and Franklin County students for the Summer 2025 semester.
The President’s Honor List includes all full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.90 to 4.00.
The Dean’s List is awarded to students who earned a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.89.
Gulf and Franklin County students named to the President’s Honor List are Shenoya Fennell and Rebecca Simpson.
The Gulf and Franklin County student named to the Dean’s List was Kylie McCall.
The President’s Honor List includes all full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.90 to 4.00.
The Dean’s List is awarded to students who earned a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.89.
Gulf and Franklin County students named to the President’s Honor List are Shenoya Fennell and Rebecca Simpson.
The Gulf and Franklin County student named to the Dean’s List was Kylie McCall.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment