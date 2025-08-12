The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has finalized the acquisition of over 12 thousand acres in Bay County that will become Sandy Creek State Forest, Florida’s newest state forest system.
The property was acquired through the Florida Forever Program as part of the Bear Creek Forest Florida Forever Project.
It protects a key portion of the St. Andrew Bay Watershed, helping safeguard water quality and reduce flooding in surrounding communities.
The land also supports a wide variety of habitats, from longleaf pine forests to wetlands and floodplains, and is home to wildlife such as the gopher tortoise, Florida black bear and other potentially threatened and endangered species like the reticulated flatwoods salamander and dark-headed hatpins flower.
Once opened to the public, Sandy Creek State Forest will offer opportunities for hiking, wildlife viewing and outdoor education.
The property was acquired through the Florida Forever Program as part of the Bear Creek Forest Florida Forever Project.
It protects a key portion of the St. Andrew Bay Watershed, helping safeguard water quality and reduce flooding in surrounding communities.
The land also supports a wide variety of habitats, from longleaf pine forests to wetlands and floodplains, and is home to wildlife such as the gopher tortoise, Florida black bear and other potentially threatened and endangered species like the reticulated flatwoods salamander and dark-headed hatpins flower.
Once opened to the public, Sandy Creek State Forest will offer opportunities for hiking, wildlife viewing and outdoor education.
The property will be managed by the Florida Forest Service.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment