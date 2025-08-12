GCSC Education Encore Fall Registration Open ~ No Tests! No Grades! No Stress! Just Fun! ~
Panama City, FL – Registration is open for Education Encore’s Fall semester. Students can choose from a variety of personal enrichment and development courses offered in-person.
Education Encore is a non-credit enrichment program offered by Gulf Coast State College’s Continuing Education Department.
We are offering several new classes this semester such as Cookie Decorating for Beginners, The History of the Seminole Tribe, Total Body Fitness, and I’d like to Write a Book, just to name a few of the diverse choices of topics.
As a special thank you, each Education Encore participant will receive a surprise gift at the start of the session—a custom Encore “Commodore” tote bag to carry their materials in style.
“Education Encore is more than just a program—it’s a community of curious, passionate individuals who believe in the power of lifelong learning,” says Lara Herter, Program Coordinator. “We’re excited to welcome both new and returning participants this fall, and we hope the surprise gift adds a little extra joy to their experience.”
Panama City Campus Fall 2025
Six consecutive Fridays; Friday, September 26 to Friday, October 31.
Fee to attend is $125.
For more information and to view the digital catalog, visit
www.gulfcoast.edu/encore or call (850) 873-3583.
