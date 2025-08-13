The Florida Wild Mammal Association in Wakulla County will hold a major fund-raiser in October and are looking for sponsors for the event.
Florida Wild Mammal Association is a non-profit group serving the injured and orphaned wildlife of the Big Bend region, including Franklin, Jefferson, Leon, Taylor and Wakulla counties.
Their mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and release the injured and orphaned wildlife to their native habitat.
On October the 11th, the group will hold its annual Feathers and Fur Masquerade Ball at the Historic Sopchoppy Gymnasium.
The event will include music, appetizers, a dinner buffet, and a silent auction.
If you would like to help sponsor the event, you should contact the Florida Wild Mammal Association as soon as you can.
For more information, contact Donna at (904) 424-5473.
https://www.fwma.org/
